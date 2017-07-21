One Direction would have lost the plot without Louis: Niall

Singer Niall Horan said their former band One direction would not have been as successful a phenomenon as it was, if not for Louis Tomlinson.

Horan, 23, called Tomlinson "an unbelievable guy", who was an integral part of the group, reported FemaleFirst.

"He's an unbelievable guy, a great singer and someone that if, I'd say, we would have lost the plot along the way if we hadn't had Louis," Horan told Australian radio station Nova 100 in a show.

Recently, the "Just Hold On" singer had said in an interview that he was considered "forgettable, to a certain degree" by some of the fans when he was a part of the boy band.

Refuting Tomlinson's remarks, Horan said, "He was a very, very, very, extremely vital member of One Direction.

He's a great man.

"I thought it was very honest interview, I thought he was brilliant in it. He knows that none of us ever thought that or think that," he said.

