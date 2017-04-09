On birthday, Swara hopes to keep doing out of the box roles

Swara Bhaskar has turned a year older today and the actress says she wants to keep doing out of the box characters like 'Anarkali' from her latest film and 'Chanda' of "Nil Battey Sannata".

Swara, who received critical acclaim for her portrayal of an orchestra singer in the recently released "Anarkali of Aarah," says she hopes her upcoming year in the film industry will be full of opportunities.

"This year has been really exciting, I did two extremely different roles first mother of a 15-year-old in 'Nil Battey...' and another an orchestra party singer and by the grace of God it got appreciated by all.

"I hope the upcoming year is filled with opportunities, I hope I get to do the best of roles that's unheard and out of the box," Swara told

