Om Puri's 'Mr. Kabaadi' to close Jagran Film Festival

The eighth edition of the Jagran Film Festival is set to pay homgae to Om Puri with a screening of Seema Kapoor's "Mr. Kabaadi", the last film the actor shot before his death.

The movie will be the closing film at Jagran Film Festival on July 5.

"Mr. Kabaadi" is based on a Moliere play. It features actor Annu Kapoor in the lead and Puri plays the narrator in the film.

Sarika, Vinay Pathak, Meenal Kapoor, Rajveer Singh, Kashish Vora, Ulka Gupta, Apurva Nain, Brajendra Kala are also part of the cast.

"Mr. Kabaadi" has been shot in Lucknow, Jhalawar in Rajasthan and Mumbai.

