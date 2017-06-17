Obama gushes over Jay Z, inducts rapper into Songwriters Hall of Fame

In an adorable video message, former president Barack Obama inducted his longtime friend Jay Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and spoke fondly from their daughters to their supremely famous wives!

Obama inducts JAY Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/cgW0yzenDW — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 16, 2017

"I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. We know what it's like not to have a father around. We know what it's like not to come from much, to know people didn't get the same breaks that we did, so we try to pop up those doors of opportunity." Obama said.

The 21-time Grammy winner made history by becoming the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, reports CNN.

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he's gonna have me beat once those two twins show up, and let's face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are." Obama continued.

Jay Z , whose wife, Beyonc?, is in the advanced stages of her pregnancy, did not personally appear at the ceremony, but his longtime music publisher and friend Jon Platt accepted the award on his behalf.

The rapper, in a series of tweets, thanked those who inspired him, including Obama, tweeting, "And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44."

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

The 2017 class of inductees also includes R&B legend Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Motown founder Berry Gordy, songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, pop music writer Max Martin and Chicago members Robert Lamm and James Pankow.

