'O Saathi' song from Raveena Tandon's 'Shab' defines the new romantic flavour of the season!

The teaser of the latest track from Shab was out few days ago and now the full song video is here and we are already in love with it. With Mithoon's lyrics and Arijit Singh's voice, this combination has completely created magic.

The song features Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee and showcases the actor's relationship with both, Raveena as well as Arpita. Talking about the visuals, they blend in well with the soothing music of the song. Actor Ashish Bisht's performance throughout the video compliments the lyrics of the song very well. And, we must say Raveena looks sizzling in this one.

We love how the song starts with a slow pace and then there's a change in the tune with a beautiful chorus.

The movie stars Ashish Bisht, Raveena Tandon, Arpita Chatterjee, Areesz Ganddi and French actor Simoné Frenay. Produced by Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talwar, Mohan Mulani and Onir, Shab is scheduled to release in India on June 30, 2017. It is a delayed release and was supposed to release early last year.