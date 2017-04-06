Now there is a link between 'Forrest Gump' and 'Dune' reboot

Veteran scribe Eric Roth, who wrote the screenplay for the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, has been tapped to pen the reboot of Dune.

Roth will adapt Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel that follows Paul Atreides, whose family controls the desert planet, Arrakis, the only producer of a highly valuable resource, spice melange, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Legendary picked up the film and TV rights to Herbert's classic in late 2016.

The reboot will be helmed by Arrival director Denis Villeneuve.

Villeneuve will also produce the new Dune adaptation along with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.