‘Nothing makes me happier than music’: Sharvi Yadav

Sharvi Yadav remembers auditioning for the first season of The Stage and feeling dejected when she wasn’t selected for it. A year later, she was contacted by musician Ehsaan Noorani, who asked her to audition for The Stage 2. “He had seen my jazz cover video for All About The Bass that had gone viral on Facebook,” she says. Sharvi went on to win the second season of the show in 2016. “Nothing makes me happier than music, so I decided to take it up professionally. After this, there has been no looking back,” she says.

The 23-year-old vocalist, who hails from Delhi, shifted to Mumbai post winning the reality show and recently, was one of the seven singers featured on the title song of Veere Di Wedding. “When I received a call from music composer Vishal Mishra, I was elated. I couldn’t believe that I’d be singing for my favourite actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam K Ahuja! I felt that Mumbai had finally welcomed me,” she laughs.

Wouldn’t she have liked to make her playback debut with a solo song? “This song is about veeres; about friendship. The video has four actresses dancing and enjoying their lives with their group of friends, and this is exactly how we wanted the track to sound. I had the honour to share the track with such incredible singers and singers who I’ve looked up to, so I’m grateful to have sung this song,” she says, adding that she is gearing up for yet another track in another movie.