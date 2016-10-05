Not the ban, here's the real reason why Fawad Khan won't promote 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

The recent ban on Pakistani artists in India means that Fawad Khan won't be in India till 'normalcy returns'. That also mean that the actor will be absent from the promotions of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But did you know that, it was pre-decided that Fawad won't be a part of the promotions.

Yes, we hear, regardless of the ban, Fawad had already asked Karan to keep him out of the tours and promotions of ADHM. He had his reasons for doing so. Much before the ban and end the furore happened, Fawad had explained his decision to good friend KJo, who had understood and accepted his point.

Bollywoodlife.com reports, "Firstly his wife Sadaf was expecting their second child during the same month and it is obvious that Fawad wanted to spend maximum time with his wifey till she delivers their little bundle of joy. Now, Fawad and Sadaf have welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday. He wants to be with the family for now. Secondly the Pakistani sensation has a cameo in Karan’s next movie. It is Ranbir who is actually the lead actor and thus it is advisable that viewers see him and not Fawad. Also there is another Pakistani star Imran Abbas in the movie who too has a cameo appearance. So it would be unfair if only Fawad is asked to promote and the latter is ignored."

Now you know why!