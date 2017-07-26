No Baahubali reunion! Anushka Shetty walks out of Prabhas' next 'Saaho'

Baahubali fever hasn't died down yet as fans are expecting Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' sizzling chemistry to create magic on big screen once again. But with the latest twist of events looks like the duo won't come together for Saaho.

According to Hindustan Times report, Saaho won't be Anushka Shetty and Prabhas's fifth film together. As Anushka has walked out of the project citing date issue. The actress had already committed her dates to a Tamil film which she signed before, and now she is obliged to finish that first. Rumour mills are abuzz that Pooja Hegde has been signed for the film already.

The first teaser of Saaho featuring Prabhas is already out. But the makers are having tough time on finalising a heroine for the film. They have approached many Bollywood actresses in the past, Katrina Kaif rejected the film since she didn't knew Prabhas before Baahubali craze and Shraddha Kapoor demanded a huge sum to venture down south. And Anushka Shetty's presence have always been dicey. A month back there were reports of ​ Anushka losing the project because of weight issues inspite of her training hard for her part.

Saaho has already gone on floors and the makers are currently shooting important action sequences for the film. Prabhas is expected to begin shooting for Saaho early next month. While Neil Nitin Mukesh is roped in as the antagonist, reports are abuzz about Chunkey Pandey being the latest addition in the cast. The film is touted to be a face paced, high tech action thriller. Shot on a big budget, Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and music is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The film will get a release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam in 2018.