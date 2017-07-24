No acceptance without talent: Soundarya on nepotism

Her father Rajinikanth is a brand in himself but filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth today said it did not make things any easier for her in the industry as being a star kid people expect a lot from her.

Ever since Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the "flag- bearer of nepotism" on his talk show, there has been a continuous debate on the issue with actors such as Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, putting forth their opinions.

When asked Soundarya about her take, she said, "At the end of the day, talent is the only thing that is going to last and speak loud no matter what family or background you come from.

"If you're not talented then people are not going to accept you. And for star children, there's extra pressure because there's so much of expectations from us that if we fall then coming back up is all the more difficult." Soundarya is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming directorial "VIP 2", featuring Dhanush and Kajol in the lead roles.

The film, which is coming out in Hindi, Telegu and Tamil, was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on Dhanush's birthday -- July 28 -- but the date has now been shifted.

Soundarya said they decided to postpone the release of the film because they wanted all languages to be released on the same day.

"We had some inevitable reasons which was why we had to take this decision. We were also very particular that all three languages release on the same date. So, all the formalities are in process. We will announce the release date soon."

"Velaiilla Pattadhari 2" popularly referred to as VIP 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film VIP. While the "Raanjhanaa" star is reprising his role as Raghuvaran, Kajol will be seen playing Vasundhara Parameshwar.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)