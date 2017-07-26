Nicolas Hoult is negotiations to play young JRR Tolkien

The ?Beast? of the ?X-Men?universe is now going to play the architect of ?Middle Earth?.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicolas Hoult is in early talks to play a young JRR Tolkien in Fox Searchlight and Chernin Entertainment's ?Tolkien?.

Tolkien, who brought the middle earth to life by writing book like ?The Hobbit? and ?Lord of the Rings Trilogy? (Fellowship of the Ring, The Towers and Return of the King), all of which were adapted into two Hollywood trilogies from Peter Jackson.

The movie written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford, will take place at the outset of WWI and follow the orphaned author as he befriends a group of outsiders at school just in time for the war to threaten to tear them apart.

Finnish director Dome Karukoski is attached to helm the movie.

No release date of the movie has been still announced.

