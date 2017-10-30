Niall Horan becomes third One Direction member to rise at no. 1 in Billboard 200 albums chart

Niall Horan conquered the Billboard 200 chart with his debut solo album Flicker.

Horan is the third member from the record-breaking group One Direction to notch a solo No. 1 album, a feat matched only by The Beatles, reports Billboard.

The 'Slow Hands' singer follows fellow band member Harry Styles (with his self-titled debut earlier in 2017) and former group member Zayn Malik (with his debut album, Mind of Mine, in 2016).

Flicker was released through Capitol Records on October 20, with 152,000 equivalent copies, 128,000 of those being actual sales.

The debut album was introduced by a pair of hit singles, This Town, which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 a year ago and went on to peak at No. 20 in January and Slow Hands, which topped out at No. 11 in September.