Popular TV actress Nia Sharma has refuted reports that she would be a part of the upcoming season of reality show "Bigg Boss".

There were reports that the actress would take part in the eleventh season of the show which would also include Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur among others.

When asked about taking part on "Bigg Boss", Nia told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)