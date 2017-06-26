New music talent show to offer platform to Indie singers

Twelve emerging singers will get a chance to be trained under experienced artistes and to showcase their talent on a new music show on Sony MIX and Sony ROX HD channels.

'Indian Music Lab | Artist of the month', which kickstarted on World Music Day on June 21, will host one next-gen singer every month for a span of a year.

"Sony Pictures Network, in collaboration with Indian Music Lab, provides a platform and an opportunity for upcoming singers to train under experienced artists and shape their ambitions into reality.

"To give a head start to emerging talent from the country, Sony MIX and Sony ROX HD will showcase one singer- artist every month with two of their original compositions airing on both the channels," the company said.

For the first month, Shikhar Kumar will present his two original compositions 'Ibaadat' and 'Mannat Ka Dhaaga'.

Other artistes to be featured on the show are Sachin Dave, Hansadhuti Kundu, Ashwani Bisoya, Nimit Luharuka, Aashima Mahajan, Alan, Kevin, Prashant, Neha Chauhan, Anurag Puranik and Manveer Sood.

"Music has always occupied a central place in the hearts of Indians, but a lot of talent in this field is hidden and unexplored.

"In collaboration with Indian Music Lab, we are expanding our vision of making our music cluster, a holistic platform to nurture next-gen talent and original music content," Neeraj Vyas of Sony said.

