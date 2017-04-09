Nepotism debate blown out of proportion: Nimrat Kaur

Actress Nimrat Kaur feels that the nepotism debate has been blown out of proportion.

"When you talk about nepotism it is in each and every profession. For example, a lawyer's son will have an easy way of being a lawyer just by the virtue of having grown up in that environment... and having access to that environment.

"By the same logic, even an actor's kid will have that advantage. But then it holds true for just one time as the final word is always with the audience," Nimrat told

