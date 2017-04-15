'Neerja' was Sonam, Sonam was Neerja Anil Kapoor happy on movie's National Award win

Father Anil Kapoor is looking forward to the day when his baby girl Sonam Kapoor will go on the dais to receive the National Award for ?

Father Anil Kapoor is looking forward to the day when his baby girl Sonam Kapoor will go on the dais to receive the National Award for ?Neerja,? in the ?Best Hindi Feature Film? category.

While talking to media here, the Jhakkas star said, ??Neerja? was Sonam and Sonam was Neerja. So I am very happy that the film got the National Award and she got the recognition. I am looking forward for the event, on May 3, when she will go on the dais and receive the award from the President of this country. It?s a great honour and I am very proud of her.?

Kapoor was spotted yesterday at IIFA Voting Weekend, which marks the commencement of the festival with the Voting Process for the Awards, from April 14 to 16.

The grand event, this time, will be held in New York, which according to the ?Dil Dhadakne Do? actor, is the city of youngsters.

?If you ask the youngsters, of any part of the world, where they want to go, they would say New York. New York is their city. I think it?s a major coup that IIFA has done, by hosting the event in New York,? he said.

At the IIFA Voting Weekend, members of the Indian Film Industry show their support to IIFA as they come forward to vote for their peers. Yesterday, the Badman of B-Town Gulshan Grover was also spotted at the event.

