My affair with Kristen Stewart was a mistake: Rupert Sanders

Filmmaker Ruper Sanders has called his affair with actress Kristen Stewart "a mistake".

The married "Snow White and the Huntsman" director had a fling with the 26-year-old actress, who was dating Robert Pattinson at the time, reported Female First.

"You never know what's coming in life. Around every corner, there's something unexpected, and that's life. You just have to brush yourself off and continue moving forward the best you can. Everyone makes mistakes.

"I am bound to make more mistakes, and I wouldn't expect my life to be exciting if I didn't. If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse, there would be no one making art," Sanders said.

Meanwhile, Stewart previously said the "scandal" turned women against her and they became very judgemental.

