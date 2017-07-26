Must watch: Desi version of 'Despacito' becomes 'Oh Dilpreeto'

It's the most streamed song of all times. It is also the second Spanish song to retain it's number one spot in Billboard Top 100 countdown. 'Despacito' needs no introduction to music lovers. And its totally normal that you don't understand the lyrics but still try singing it every times it gets played. So here comes, Despacito's desi version with a hilarious Punjabi lyrics which will not only make you dance along but even make you smile to its amusing lyrics.

Like any other Punjabi song, this one is also about a guy wooing a girl, by singing, 'O Dilpreeto' and when she rejects the boy, he moves on to 'O Harpreeto!' and 'O Gurpreeto' 'O Paramjeeto' and so on. But wait the fun lyrics don't end here, our favourite part is " Swimming karke pehn ke, Speedo...mere aage sab ladke lage mosquito."

Watch it here:

Despacito fans, please don't get upset by a Punjabi version as finally you will be able to sing along.