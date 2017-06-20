'Mubarakan' Trailer Out: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz will leave you in splits!

Anees Bazmee is known for a certain kind of cinema and very few can make comedy films the way he does. After Welcome Back, Bazmee is back with a mad gang of actors for his next - Mubarakan.

The first theatrical promo for Mubarakan has been unveiled and it introduces you to the world of the Singhs. Where there is an Arjun Kapoor... oh sorry! There are two of them - Karan and Charan. While one's the suave lady killer, the other one's the sushil banda. Arjun's characters have an interesting mix and it works really well for the film. His comic timing is brilliant and the trailer leaves you wondering what took him so many years to finally jump on the comedy bandwagon.

Then, there's the chacha Kartar Singh - aka Anil Kapoor - the cool, sorted and the supportive man of the family - who will do anything to make sure his nephews aren't in trouble. When it's comedy, there are few actors who can even come close to AK's impeccable timing and in the trailer of Mubarakan, his Sardar act will simply bowl you over.

Like other Bazmee films, this is also a mad-cap comedy of errors and how one problem ensues and it leads to a few more. Playing leading ladies to both the Arjuns, there's Athiya Shetty as Binkle and Ileana D'Cruz as Sweety.

Athiya as the sweet, vulnerable, girl-next-door looks fantastic and this is possibly the film she needed, given the commercial space. Although there aren't too many of her dialogues in the trailer, she literally nails it in few of the dance sequences and lets her eyes do the sharm wali baatein...

Ileana's a firebrand of sorts. Practical and motormouth, Ileana's character charms and wins you over. Plus, her track with Arjun is hilarious.

Not just all this, we also love how the makers have used the 'Hawa Hawa' track and incorporated it in the trailer. That's a winner already. We can see it topping charts upon its release.

Check out the trailer right here -