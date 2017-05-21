'Mubarakan' FIRST LOOK poster: Chacha Anil Kapoor and Bhatija Arjun Kapoor are up to no good!

Drop everything and check out the first look poster of 'Mubarakan' right now!

As promised by Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in their invitation videos, the first look poster of their upcoming film Mubarakan is out with IPL finals and Extra Innings T020 and it's too cute for words.

The movie stars Arjun Kapoor in a double role, those of Charan and Karan. While Charan appears to be a simpleton, Karan looks like a brat. Both the Bhatija(s) are clearly up to no good along with their Chacha, played by real life Chacha Anil Kapoor.

In the poster, both Chran and Karan can be seen lifting their Chacha up in their arms. While Anil Kapoor is visibly relaxed and has a mischievous smile on his face, both the avatars of Arjun seem to be quite amused.

The movie which has been shot in Punjab and London, also stars Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz in significant roles.

Without much ado, check out the first look poster of Mubarakan right here: