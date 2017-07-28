MTV VMAs 2017: Pop diva Katy Perry set to host!

Perry is nominated in five different categories.

Pop star Katy Perry will host and perform at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017.

"Introducing your MOONWOMAN. Brace for impact!" Perry's tweet read, accompanied by a short promo video in which the singer is seen floating through space.

Perry is up for five awards, including best pop video for "Chained to the Rhythm", reported Billboard.

In addition to her new role as host of the event, which will be held on August 27, the "Swish Swish" singer is also set to perform live onstage.

This time around, Kendrick Lamar -- who with eight nominations is the top VMA contender -- will go head-to-head for the award show's prestigious top honour with Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Alessia Cara and DJ Khaled.