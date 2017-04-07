Essel Group 90 years

Mona Singh joins Krushna Abhishek to host 'India Banega Manch'

Chaya Unnikrishnan | Fri, 7 Apr 2017-06:35am , Mumbai , DNA

The format of the show is such that there are no judges or audience votes

We told you that Krushna Abhishek will be hosting a new reality talent-based show India Banega Manch. Now, we have got to know that Mona Singh who co-hosted Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza with Krushna will be joining him in the new show, too. The format of the show is such that there are no judges or audience votes. The show is shot on streets which are covered by hidden cameras and the participants are given a limited time to attract as many people as they can with their skills — dancing, singing, magic, comedy, etc.

