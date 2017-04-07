Mona Singh joins Krushna Abhishek to host 'India Banega Manch'

We told you that Krushna Abhishek will be hosting a new reality talent-based show India Banega Manch. Now, we have got to know that Mona Singh who co-hosted Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza with Krushna will be joining him in the new show, too. The format of the show is such that there are no judges or audience votes. The show is shot on streets which are covered by hidden cameras and the participants are given a limited time to attract as many people as they can with their skills — dancing, singing, magic, comedy, etc.