Model Ashley Graham despises using term "plus-size"

Fashion model Ashley Graham said the term plus-size is merely another category for the society at large to be "divisive" towards women.

The 30-year-old catwalk star said she despises using the phrase as she believes putting all women of that size and shape under one label is unfair.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:57am PST

"I think the word 'plus-size' is so divisive to women. I think that when you use the word 'plus-size' you're putting all these women into a category, 'You don't eat well.' 'You don't work out'. 'You could care less about your body.' 'You're insecure.' 'You have no confidence'," Graham told CBS News.

The model's comments came after she admitted she once believed that for a woman to be "pretty", she had to be sexy.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 24, 2017 at 6:57am PST

"I'm not going to just give you the story half-a**ed - I'm going to give it to you full-on. For me, being pretty was wrapped up in sex. Being accepted was wrapped up in sex. I don't want women to think like that. I want them to learn from my mistakes..."

Graham said she always felt like an outsider who was unwelcome in the fashion industry due to her body shape.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 12, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

"For so long I have been an outsider because of my size. And I think that fashion has always in some way catered to celebrities or to a thinner idealistic model. And I think now it's changing because of voices like mine," she said.