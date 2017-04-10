Mithun Chakroborty’s HORROR ACT in Ram Gopal Varma”s next

When Mithun Chakraborty attended Ram Gopal Varma’s birthday celebrations last week, many wondered why. Now we have heard that the actor has signed the filmmaker’s next, a horror film, after Sarkar 3. The film will start shoot from early May this year.

Meanwhile

Buzz is that Abhishek Bachchan’s i, featuring him in the lead and based on the life of an encounter specialist police officer is on hold for the moment. RGV will go ahead with the horror film first. AB Jr.’s script has undergone some changes and will now go on floors after Mithun’s film is complete.