Miles Teller in talks to join survival drama 'Adrift'

Actor Miles Teller is in negotiations to join Shailene Woodley's survival drama "Adrift".

Baltasar Kormakur is directing the project written by Aaron and Jordan Kandell, reported Variety.

Kormakur will also produce the film under his RVK Studios banner with production set to begin in June.

"Adrift" is based on the true story of Tami Oldham who, after being knocked unconscious by the most massive hurricane in the history of the Pacific Ocean, awakens to find her fiance Richard Sharp badly injured, their boat in ruins, and no means of communication or navigation. She must race against the clock to save herself and the only man she is ever loved.

