Migos, Garrix, Mensa among openers for Bieber's Purpose Tour

Music stars such as Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa have been roped in to open for singer Justin Bieber's upcoming North American stadium run of his Purpose Tour.

The "Despacito" artiste will be supported by the musicians, on shows from July 29, which kicks off in Texas' Arlington and culminate in Ontario's Toronto on September 6, reported Billboard.

Rapper Mensa, whose debut album 'The Autobiography' releases July 28, will open for all nine dates, while hip-hop trio Migos will join as direct support on five dates.

"SweetSexySavage" singer Kehlani and dance music giant Garrix will open the gigs on two dates each.

Bieber has toured through Europe, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

