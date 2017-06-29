Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave 'Fast and Furious' franchise

It seems like Michelle Rodriguez is really furious with ?Fast and the Furious? makers for not bringing women anymore into the spotlight.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram and announced that she is prepared to leave behind her beloved role as Letty Ortiz in the hit ?Fast and the Furious? franchise due to its lack of strong female voices in the series.

She wrote, ?F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love.?

Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed that even after having award-winning actresses like Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, the film had a greater focus on male actors such as Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

She added, ?On day one, I [changed] the character from being something that I could not do in front of millions of people into a character that I'm actually proud of, but at the end of the day, what message are we sending out there for women? It does weigh heavy on my head -- especially in the male-dominated environment that I work in.?

Rodriguez, along with Diesel, is one of the only actors to appear in the first film of the franchise that still stars in the new movies.

