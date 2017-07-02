Michelle Rodriguez clarifies 'Fast & Furious' comments in video with Vin Diesel

It looks like Michelle Rodriguez has nothing but love for her ?

It looks like Michelle Rodriguez has nothing but love for her ?Fast and Furious? co-star Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel posted a video on Instagram in which Rodriguez can be seen embracing and praising him for his support of "strong women."

She said, ?Vin, for many years you've been the biggest supporter of strong women.?

The ?XxX: Retun of Xander Cage? star then kisses her head in the video.

?And I've always appreciated that about you throughout the years. And just know if I ever post anything, that's not you I'm talking to,? she added.

As she concludes, Vin can be heard saying, ?Of course it's not me," Vin replies, as the two erupt in laughter.?

The actor captioned the video, ?Proud of Our saga... but we must try to reach higher each time. The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. Its also why this saga has reached the level that it has... you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful...Dom and Letty.?

It should be noted that, Michelle had said on Instagram that she hopes "they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise" in the upcoming ninth installment of Fast & Furious, adding, "Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise."

The ninth ?Fast & Furious? movie, which still has no official title, is set for a 2019 release.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)