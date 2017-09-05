Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Adele celebrate Beyonce on Queen Bey's birthday!

'Lemonade' singer got massive shout outs from family, friends, and fans on her birthday

With Beyonce ringing in her 36th birthday, her friends and family couldn't help but send out some serious love.

Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles, posted on her Instagram page, "36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother! How blessed could I be? Not because you are a super talented, smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars! Its because you are the kindest most generous, thoughtful, intuitive, loyal, humble, funny, grounded, grateful and loving human being."

She added, "I am proud to be your mom Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart."

Her father Mathew Knowles took to his Twitter account and shared an emotional video from Houston.

In the video, he said, "Your city loves you, but more importantly, I love you. I love you with all my heart. I am so proud of you. I just wanted to tell you happy birthday."

Happy Birthday @beyonce! I love you and I'm so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/bU6DqQkE1y — Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) September 4, 2017

While Adele posted a snap of the 'Halo' hit-maker with the caption, "Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce We love you like no other x,"

One of the Texan's besties, Kelly Rowland, posted an absolutely fierce video of the long-time pals with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DAY 1! I LOVE YOU FOREVER & EVER BABE!!"

Moreover, to mark her special day, many A-listers channeled their inner Beyonce and got in formation as part of a powerful photo shoot honouring her.

Michelle Obama and 17 other women, including Serena Williams, former Destiny's Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, mom Tina Knowles Lawson and husband JAY-Z's mom Gloria Carter, united on Beyonce's official website to recreate the same iconic look from the singer's 'Formation' music video.

Michelle Obama

Serena Williams

Blue Ivy Carter

Additionally, Jay-Z got the audience at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia to serenade the songstress with "Happy Birthday."

.@Beyonce HappyBirthdayBeyI been knowing for 19 yrs now & u have always worked hard & been a Star so today just sit back & relax pic.twitter.com/nMsGajqiGU — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 4, 2017

(With ANI Inputs)