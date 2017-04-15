It's OFFICIAL: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are ENGAGED!

The two romancing co-stars from the hit TV show surprised fans everywhere by getting engaged...

2017 already seems like the perfect year for love in celebrity world. And cupid's newest targets are none other than TV's Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi stars Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, who surprised their fans by announcing their engagement on Friday.

Smriti, who is in Goa to celebrate Gautam's birthday on April 13, announced the couple's engagement by posting a picture of the ring on Instagram. "I am yours and you are mine. From today, till the end of time!! #itsofficial" was what she captioned the post with. While rumours of the two dating continuously swirled, they never made it official until this point.

I am yours and you are mine From today, till the end of time!! #itsofficial A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

According to entertainment portal Tellychakkar, Smriti had this to say about the proposal "We are here in Goa to celebrate Gautam’s birthday, and he just swept me off my feet with this lovely surprise. We started dating after Meri Aashiqui got over and I think its magical how we connected and found love. Our families are really excited and it is an amazing feeling.”

Happy birthday my handsome hunk, the most beautiful person inside and out .. I hope your birthday is everything you wanted it to be .. Let's kill it!! A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on Apr 12, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

The two met during the shoot of the Colors TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi where Smriti portrayed the villainous Ritika and Gautam romanced her on-screen as well, playing her fiance Sharman. The show ended in 2016 and the two started dating soon after the finale.

When asked about the wedding, the actress told the entertainment portal "We haven’t really spoken about it. Being in a committed relationship, marriage has always been in our mind. Once we are back with our families, we will figure out a date soon.” Congratulations to the happy couple!