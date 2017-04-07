Mel B's sister slams 'evil' Belafonte post abuse claims

Despite years of being estranged, Melanie Brown's sister, Danielle Brown, still has the singer?s back.

The ?America's Got Talent? judge, who filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte in March, was recently granted a restraining order against her estranged husband.

Taking it to her Instagram page, the 41-year-old singer's younger sister launched a scathing verbal attack on her former brother-in-law.

"Dear all media I won't be selling a story on my sister never have and never will!! Here is my comment below so you can now leave me and my mum alone and let us be united and grieve the loss of my dad," Danielle began her Instagram post.

"@stephenthinks11 8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again," she continued.

"I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong. you are a sorry excuse of a man !! To the left to the left everything you own in the box to the left," she wrote quoting the Beyonc? song ?Irreplaceable.?

Danielle further wrote that she hopes that Belafonte and the couple?s ex-nanny, whom Mel B claimed in a restraining order filing that Belafonte impregnated, ?go to jail and rot in hell.?

The sister also added hashtags that dubbed Belafonte as a ?wife beater,? ?psychopath? and ?criminal,? among other unflattering titles.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)