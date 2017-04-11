Mel B returns to social media after a month hiatus

Mel B has returned to the social media after a month-long absence in wake of her split with husband Stephen Belafonte.

The 41-year-old singer took to Twitter, where she shared a link of Billboard article about fellow singer Adele's album "21".

Mel B wrote alongside the link, "Adele's '21' has broken the record for longest-charting album by a woman on the Billboard 200."

On the personal front, the former Spice Girl had asked for a restraining order last week when she complained of suffering abuse at the hands of her estranged husband.

While, Belafonte has demanded for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Madison, 6.

The couple were married for ten years.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)