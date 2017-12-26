Meghan Markle ups her fashion game for Christmas with the Royals

Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family for traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen's Norfolk estate.

The 36-year-old walked arm-in-arm with Prince Harry as they arrived for carol service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

(Kensington Palace Twitter)

The actress smiled and gave a brief wave in her first public appearance with the Queen and was also joined by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Kate Middleton chose to wrap her baby bump in a colourful tartan number from Italian fashion brand Miu Miu. She paired the A-line silhouette with a black fur hat, matching clutch and shoes.

In contrast to Middleton's outfit, the Suits star sported monotone neutrals. She went for a tan wrap coat from Canadian brand Sentaler with a pair of brown boots and a matching Chloe handbag.

(Kensington Palace Twitter)

Hundreds of people could be seen to catch a glimpse of the royal family and calling out loud 'Merry Christmas' as they walked past.

The couple is all set to tie the knot on May 19 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in England.

(With agencies input)