Meghalaya BJP observes silence post Vinod Khanna death rumours, apologises later

Since the time veteran actor Vinod Khanna?s picture showing him in a bad shape went viral, rumours about his demise started doing the rounds on the social media.

Going a step further, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya observed a two-minute silence on Saturday to pay respect to the actor.

Before starting a party meeting, party general secretary David Kharsati asked the members to hold a two-minute silence in order to pay tribute to the departed soul of veteran actor.

The incident went viral within a few hours of its happening.

However, the party later came up with a clarification stating that few of their members had seen the news of his demise on television and they believed it without verifying.

The party issued an apology for the same and said that the actor is responding well to the treatment.

Khanna is a former BJP Lok Sabha member from Punjab?s Gurdaspur district.

From past few days, a picture of the actor in the hospital has gone viral on the social media.

The 70-year-old-actor looks quite pale in the photo and his body transformation has shocked everyone.

In the picture, he can be seen standing with his family members wearing hospital uniform.

Since the time the picture has gone viral, wishes have been pouring in for his speedy recovery.

The same photo had sparked off rumours about his death.

Khanna was hospitalised in HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaum on March 31 due to severe dehydration.

As per a statement issued by the actor's family, the situation was quickly brought under control and he's doing much better.

"The doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he's been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in," read the statement.

The 70-year-old will be seen in 'Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi' releasing on April 2.

