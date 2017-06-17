Matthew Perry gives secret tribute to 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' in new play

It?s been 13 years since Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler left the small screen, but every time one of the stars, who played these characters gives an interview, it suddenly becomes all about ?F.R.I.E.N.D.S.?

Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing in the hit-TV series has revealed why there is no mention of ?F.R.I.E.N.D.S.? in ?The End of Longing,? a new play that he has written.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actor said that it was not due to any ill will, the program did not include a mention of the hit-comedy series.

?I just figured everybody knows that one already, since it?s the biggest thing I did, so I left it off. I love that I was a part of that show. That opened all the doors for me, and I?m very proud of that,? shared Perry.

He also said he is so proud that the play includes a secret jab on behalf of ?Friends?.

?Why is every single episode of NCIS the exact same thing?? said Perry?s character, Jack. Jennifer Morrison?s Stephanie responds, ?You know what? You are right. There is some sort of crime. Mark Harmon comes in and solves it. It?s the exact same thing over and over again.?

Jack echoes, ?And like 17 million people watch that shit every week," adding, ?So why skewer NCIS? That was bitterness because that was the one show that kept beating ?F.R.I.E.N.D.S.??

The ?Odd Couple? star also shared that it was difficult playing the character of an alcoholic, because it "brings up things that I don?t like to think about, things from my past that I?ve moved beyond."

?The End of Longing? is about bout four people struggling with love and addiction, which will run through July 1 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

