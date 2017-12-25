Martin Garrix in the house

Indian music fans will not be ringing, but dancing out the old this year. As 2017 comes to an end, DJ-music producer Martin Garrix will be on stage in Goa at the TimeOut 72 festival spinning music here on December 29. Martin says that he is gearing up for the big party with his fans. “I love India and it’s always an honour to play here. I’m bringing the new production over to you guys,” he tells us.

AN EXCITING 2017

It has been an eventful year for Martin, who adds that he experienced a number of amazing things. “We’ve had a crazy festival season with shows like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra, and Tomorrowland. I had my two amazing residencies (as a DJ) in Ibiza at Hï and Ushuaïa and my Las Vegas residency at Omnia. Another great moment for me this year was playing two sold out nights during the Amsterdam Dance Event again. One of the shows was for all ages and it was amazing to see young people who normally can’t go to my shows enjoy themselves.” For the Dutch DJ and producer, 2018 will begin with taking some time off to go on a holiday and the team is in the midst of confirming some shows, which he is looking forward to.

STAYING GROUNDED

At just 21 years, Martin (Martijn Gerard Garritsen) is the world’s biggest DJ and was inspired when he saw Tiësto perform at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004. In October last year, Martin was named the World’s No 1 DJ by DJ Mag. For the Animals and The Only Way is Up hitmaker, it’s not too much, too soon as the people around him ensure the success doesn’t go to his head. “I have my team, friends and family who have known me for a long time now. They aren’t afraid to speak up and make sure that both my feet stay on the ground,” he says.

WORKING WITH LIKE-MINDED PEOPLE

The Progressive House DJ once said in an interview that he cannot work with someone he doesn’t connect with. For him, the connection is a combination of being a good musician, professional, and human being. “When you have this great connection in the studio, it’s almost magical. You have to be comfortable around each other and also connect on a personal level next to a musical level. That enables an atmosphere in which you get more creative,” he avers. The superstar DJ revers a number of DJs out there. “I have a lot of great talent on STMPD RCRDS (his record label); we recently released songs from Blinders, Brooks, CMC$ and Codes. All so talented!” he signs off.