Marion Cotillard goes casual with T-shirt, jeans at Cannes red

French actress Marion Cotillard ditched the gown and instead appeared in a casual denim look as she walked the red carpet at 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Cotillard paired a plain white maxi dress with a simple gold neck chain and ruffled jeans from the fall 2017 collection of Y/Project by Belgian designer Glenn Martens.

She finished her look with a pair of strappy stilettos.

The 41-year-old actress, who in past years has rocked attires by Alexander McQueen and Maison Martin Margiela, sported the surprisingly dressed-down look during a photo call for her upcoming film "Ismael's Ghosts".

She posted a picture of her wearing the creation and was clicked by award-winning photographer Eliott Bliss.

