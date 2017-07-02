Mariah Carey caused 's storm' while filming The House Will Ferrell

It seems like actor Will Ferrell is not happy with singer Mariah Carey.

The 49-year-old actor, while appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,' revealed the reason because of which the music icon?s scrapped appearance in the film was cut.

He told that her cameo was cut when she decided that she didn?t like the narrative?s direction.

Answering Cohen?s burning questions, Ferrell gave hints as to what went wrong.

Did she show up four hours late? ?True,? Ferrell said.

Carey was not only over four hours late to set, but Ferrell detailed one particular script note the singer had that turned what was supposed to be one sweet day of shooting into what Ferrell described as a ?s**tstorm.

?One script note was like, ?I don?t want to do the scene. Even though it was totally approved ahead of time,'? shared Ferrell.

The actor also explained how Carey delayed production by attempting to change the song she originally agreed to sing, which was not an easy request because the legal department had to clear the song.

The actor also revealed how Mariah asked that her trailer include stuffed lambs for her ?lambies,? which is what Carey calls her friends and family.

He also shared the moment when he was told that the cameo appearance would not be happening.

?At 11pm there was a knock on my trailer door and they said you can go home. I got in my car and left everyone on set ? and [the cameo] didn?t happen,? noted Ferrell.

On a related note, helmed by Andrew Jay Cohenm, ?The House? stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in lead roles.

