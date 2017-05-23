'Manto' actress Rasika Dugal makes her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2017

Rasika Duggal is very excited as she is going to be present at the Cannes Film Festival, where a curtain raiser of her film Manto will be hosted. Directed by Nandita Das, Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title role and is a biographical film based on the Urdu writer, Saadat Hasan Manto.

The film will emphasize on Manto, his writings and his personal life as well, wherein his wife Safia played an important role. Rasika plays Safia in the movie.

Before leaving for Cannes, the actress was quoted in a conversation with IANS as saying, "I've never been to Cannes and this is going to be my first time… Like that hashtag that’s going around, I am also going to be a Cannes virgin."

She is looking forward to the film festival and is going to be in the French Riviera for only about two-and-half days and her schedule seems tightly packed.

"We have some interviews organised after I reach there and then we have a Manto night organised by HP Studios, one of our film’s producers. Then the next day, there’s a chat with Nandita, Nawazuddin and I at the India Pavilion. We would be talking about Manto a bit, Nawazuddin is going to read out something, Nandita will talk a bit about her journey, about the film, the script and about the shooting experience so far," Rasika said.

She added, "And, we will be unveiling the first promo, which I haven’t seen myself yet.I was wanting to ask her if I am there in it, but thought it’s a selfish question."

Talking about her wardrobe for Cannes, Rasika said, "It’s always such a task. And especially for someone like me, because I never know what’s appropriate. It’s a constant struggle… I feel this is a department I have no skill in, so I have to rely on other people for it. Tisca (Tisca Chopra) is my first stop… I wear whatever she approves."

Having decided that she will be wearing Indian attires, she continued saying, "I felt I should remain in the zone of the film. And I have always enjoyed wearing Indian."

Over half of Manto has already been shot, and the team is likely to wrap up shooting by mid June.

(With inputs from IANS)