Mallika Sherawat shares selfie with 'lovely' Ivana Trump

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat recently met US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump and described the experience as lovely. Ivana who is a Czech -American businesswoman and former fashion model was Trump's wife for 15 years between 1977-92.

The Haryanavi beauty who is very active on social media has been seen posting photos of her Biarritz holiday and even a photo of herself with U.S president Donald Trump's ex wife Ivana Trump. Here is what she had to say about meeting Ivana on twitter -

Lovely talking to #IvanaTrump, she's quite a personality ! pic.twitter.com/Bxnnh8loku — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) 25 July 2017

The Bollywood actress looked stylish and gorgeous wearing a hat and coral coloured lips and what we can assume to be a sequined midi dress,Ivana too looked lovely in a white shirt with a turquoise neckpiece and bright pink lips.The actor has also posted a bunch of photos and video from St Tropez where she is nestled these days.Looking at the photos all we can think of is her luxurious travel routine - Moving from Biarritz -a beautiful coastal city of Southwestern France to St Tropez which is a French Riviera popularly known as a tourist destination for its beaches and nightlife.