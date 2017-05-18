Mallika Sherawat attends Cannes Film Festival opening

Actress Mallika Sherawat returned to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year and attended the opening night wearing a Georges Hobeika creation.

Sherawat, 40, accessorised her look with a necklace and kept her make-up minimal with only opting for bold lips.

"Opening night @Festival_Cannes @GeorgesHobeika #redcarpet #Cannes2017," Sherawat posted on Twitter alongside a picture from the red carpet.

"At Screening and opening gala during 70th annual #cannesfilmfestival2017 #majesticbarriere #goergeshobeika @dessangeparis @messikajewelry," she added.

The actress had chosen an outfit by the Lebanese fashion designer, Georges Hobeika, last year as well.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)