Malcolm D Lee to direct Kevin Hart in 'Night School'

Universal has tapped "Girls Trip" director Malcolm D Lee to helm its upcoming action comedy "Night School".

The film will feature Kevin Hart who wrote it with Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller, reported Deadline.

The comedy follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the long-shot chance they'll pass the GED exam.

Will Packer will produce for his Will Packer Productions alongside Hart and his Hartbeat Productions banner.

"Night School" is scheduled to release on September 28 next year.

