Malayalam actress abduction case:Actor Dileep to stay in judicial custody while his film 'Ramleela' hits theatres

Trouble for actor Dileep continues as judicial custody of the actor has been extended by a court till October 12 in Malyalam actress molestation case.

Angamaly Magistrate court extended Dileep's custody, who has been lodged in the Aluva sub-jail since July 10. He is accused of hatching a plot to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car through 'prime accused' Pulsar Suni and his associates. The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected the bail plea of actor Dileep, who was arrested on conspiracy charges in the molestation case of a Malayalam actress. Bail was denied on the grounds that the actor could possibly influence the witnesses in the case. On July 11, Dileep was expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after being arrested. Earlier, the two main accused - Sunil Kumar and Vigeesh, in the abduction and assault of the Malayalam actress, were brought to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu for evidence collection.

But while the actor is locked in the jail, the makers of his his movie 'Ramaleela' have a reason to rejoice. The film which was getting postponed several times due to actor's arrest finally got released and proved his involvement in abduction and assault of an actress hasn't affected his fan following. Cinegoers thronged theatres since morning to ensure the much-awaited multi-crore film had a grand opening. The film industry had been anxiously waiting with fingers crossed for the film's release as nobody knew how the public would respond to the Dileep-starrer, which normally is a big hit among women and children. The makers had recently even moved the court seeking protection for theatres screening 'Ramaleela', they failed to get any relief.

Touted to be one of the most expensive films made in Malayalam, "Ramaleela" is directed by debutant Arun Gopi and produced by high profile producer Tomichan Mulakupadam.

As per reports, it's approximate budget was Rs 15 crore. In the film, Dileep plays the role of protagonist Ramanunni, a local politician, in the film which is developed after he is accused in a murder case. Prayaga Martin, Renji Panicker, Mukesh and Vijayaraghavan are among the other prominent actors to feature in the movie.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)