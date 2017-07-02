Mahershala Ali to star in third season of 'True Detective'

It seems like Mahershala Ali may have found his next project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor is in early talks to star in a potential third season of HBO?s ?True Detective?.

But, it is still unclear if there will actually be a third cycle of the franchise.

As of now, there has been no comment made by HBO on this matter.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys has made no secret of his desire to move forward with the one-time Emmy-winning anthology.

In March, there were reports that ?Deadwood? creator David Milch was in early talks to board a potential third cycle of the franchise from creator Nic Pizzolatto.

The latter, who has not done another series since ?True Detective's critically panned sophomore run, remains under an overall deal (through 2018) with HBO.

Last year, Bloys told reporters, ?We're open to someone else writing it with Nic supervising it; it's a really valuable franchise for us. It's not dead; I'm just not sure we have the right take for a third season, yet.?

Ali, who won an Academy Award for his supporting turn in best picture ?Moonlight,? has had television roles in Netflix's ?House of Cards,? as well as the streaming giant's Marvel drama ?Luke Cage?.

