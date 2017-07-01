Mahershala Ali in talks to join 'True Detective' season three

Actor Mahershala Ali is in early discussions to feature in a potential third season of HBO anthology series "True Detective".

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor may star in the third spell of the franchise, but it remains unclear if the show will see the light of day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, in March, "Deadwood" creator David Milch was said to have come onboard for another possible cycle of the franchise, created by Nic Pizzolatto.

Last year, HBO programming president Casey Bloys had said he wanted to go forward with another season of the show.

"We're open to someone else writing it with Nic supervising it; it's a really valuable franchise for us. It's not dead; I'm just not sure we have the right take for a third season yet," Bloys had said in July 2016.

The first season of the 2014 show, starring Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Monaghan, revolved around two Louisiana State Police homicide detectives' quest to capture a serial killer over a 17-year period.

The show received glowing reviews and audience love upon its release, giving birth to a second season next year.

Starring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn, the second part was set in California. Its story revolved around three detectives and a criminal-turned-businessman as they try to untangle the web around the murder of a politician.

The part two, however, turned out to be a big disappointment.

