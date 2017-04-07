Madonna throws major shade at Kendall Jenner's tone deaf Pepsi ad

Madonna joined the long list of celebrities bashing the advertisement done by the brand

Music icon Madonna took a jibe at the soft-drink brand Pepsi regarding the current controversial ad featuring supermodel Kendall Jenner.

The 58-year-old diva took to social media where she cleverly rapped the now-pulled out advertisement after it was called out on being insensitive.

The ad depicted the reality TV star leaving a modelling shoot to join a protest march after criticism that it was insensitive.

Madonna posted a photograph where she can be seen holding a can of Pepsi's archrival Coca-Cola and captioned it with a number one emoji to probably drive the point home.

According to People magazine, this picture hails from the year 1999.

Revisiting the 'Papa Don't Preach' songstress' modelling career, she too starred in a Pepsi TVC that drew the ire of religious groups and consumers alike.

Earlier, Madonna had shared the one-minute ad in question on Twitter and wrote, "When you wake up and realise that .... just really doesn't make sense! #chosen."

When you wake up and realize that Shit just really doesn't make sense!#chosen pic.twitter.com/PvLjObPsLV — Madonna (@Madonna) April 5, 2017

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, also spoke about the current Pepsi commercial as it is being accused of appropriating civil rights movements.

King took to Twitter with a powerful picture of her father heading 1966's March Against Fear demonstration and wrote, "If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi."

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

Hollywood stars such as Lena Dunham, Adam Scott and Judd Apatow have also criticised the commercial.