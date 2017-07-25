M. Night Shyamalan adds Sarah Paulson in thriller 'Glass'

Sarah Paulson continues her golden run in Hollywood as she has found a role in M. Night Shyamalan?s upcoming movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ?American Horror Story? star has signed on for M. Night Shyamalan's thriller ?Glass?.

Paulson joins James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, who already have boarded the Universal film.

Written by Shyamalan, 'Glass' is a sequel to the writer-director's 2000 thriller Unbreakable, which centered on a man (Willis) who learns something extraordinary about himself after a devastating accident.

Jason Blum, Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan and Shyamalan are producing the movie.

Shyamalan announced the news Monday in a tweet, writing: "Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass... @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse."

The actress won an Emmy in 2016 for her role as Marcia Clark in ?American Crime Story?.

