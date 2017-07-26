Lucky to have a performance-oriented role in debut film: Anya

In her first film "Qaidi Band", Anya Singh is playing an undertrial and the newcomer said she could not have asked for a better role to start her Bollywood journey.

The Delhi girl, who moved to Mumbai to try her luck in movies, said working with Yash Raj Films and a director like Habib Faisal in her debut project is a dream come true.

"I didn't have a particular genre in my mind as my debut.

I am lucky I have a performance-based role in my first film.

It is the ultimate thing any new actor would want. It is dream launch," Anya told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)