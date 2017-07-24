Louis Tomlinson's mother wanted him to reconcile with Zayn

Louis Tomlinson's mother, Johannah Deakin, wanted him to reconcile with his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik before her death last year.

Deakin died at the age of 43 in December 2016 after a battle with leukemia.

Tomlison, 25, revealed that her mother told him life was too short to hold a grudge against anyone, reported Us weekly.

"My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too short.' A mother's intuition is just crazy.

It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted," he said.

Since then, the "Back to You" singer has reconciled with Malik, 24.

"I can't stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn't sit with me right. If there is any animosity, just clear the air. I met up with him and it was nice.

"I can't speak on behalf of him but we really care about each other."

