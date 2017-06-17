Lorde admits reviewing 'onion rings' on Instagram secretly! @ 6/17/2017 5:07:31 AM

Grammy award winner Lorde confirmed speculations that she was behind the "onionringsworldwide" Instagram account with the tagline, "Every onion ring I encounter, rated."

The singer made the confession Thursday night to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon that she did infact review the delicious snack, reports CNN.

"I sort of naively didn't realize that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places," Lorde said before admitting it was indeed her account.

The ?Royals? crooner said she knows that "it reads like the thing that a pop star would do to look relatable" but insists it was just a funny thing to do with her friends while she was on tour.

However, Lorde did dole out a few tips for creating a winning onion ring, including that she believes a batter works better than a crumb mixture.

Unfortunately, Lorde has taken down the Instagram account as didn't want it to be viewed as something she was doing to "crave fame."

"People are going to be throwing onion rings at me on tour, and it's going to turn into a whole thing. It was fun for like five seconds." she said.

